Houthis say Saudi Arabia launched 40 airstrikes in Yemen over 24 hours

The Houthis say that Saudi Arabian jets have carried out 40 airstrikes over the past day targeting western Yemen, where the Iran-backed group recently made substantial gains along the Red Sea coast.

“Saudi warplanes launched 40 airstrikes using F15 aircraft that took off from Khamis Mushait Airbase, targeting the provinces of Taiz, Marib, and Hodeidah over the past 24 hours,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says in a statement on social media.