Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Houthis say Saudi Arabia launched 40 airstrikes in Yemen over 24 hours

By AFP Today, 9:40 pm
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Smoke rises following strikes during ongoing fighting between Houthi and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces along the frontlines in al-Kadha, west of Taiz in western Yemen, on September 16, 2026. (Ahmad AL-BASHA/AFP)
Smoke rises following strikes during ongoing fighting between Houthi and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces along the frontlines in al-Kadha, west of Taiz in western Yemen, on September 16, 2026. (Ahmad AL-BASHA/AFP)

The Houthis say that Saudi Arabian jets have carried out 40 airstrikes over the past day targeting western Yemen, where the Iran-backed group recently made substantial gains along the Red Sea coast.

“Saudi warplanes launched 40 airstrikes using F15 aircraft that took off from Khamis Mushait Airbase, targeting the provinces of Taiz, Marib, and Hodeidah over the past 24 hours,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says in a statement on social media.

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