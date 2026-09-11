Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Houthis say shipping safe except for Saudi vessels, vow further escalation
Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree says in a statement that maritime navigation remained safe for all shipping companies except Saudi vessels subject to a previously announced ban.
“We will continue to enforce blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation until the aggression stops and the blockade on our people is lifted,” he says.
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