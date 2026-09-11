Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Houthis say shipping safe except for Saudi vessels, vow further escalation

By Reuters Today, 4:35 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree says in a statement that maritime navigation remained safe for all shipping companies except Saudi vessels subject to a previously announced ban.

“We will continue to enforce blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation until the aggression stops and the blockade on our people is lifted,” he says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.