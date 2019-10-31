IDF confirms Hezbollah targeted drone in Lebanon, but says it missed

The Israeli military denies a Lebanese claim that one of its drones was shot down over southern Lebanon by the Hezbollah terror group.

An anti-aircraft missile was indeed fired at the unmanned aerial vehicle from Lebanon, but the drone was not harmed, the army says.

“A short while ago, anti-aircraft fire was detected from Lebanese territory at an IDF unmanned aerial vehicle. The aircraft was not damaged,” the army says in a statement.

— Judah Ari Gross