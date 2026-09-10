IDF: Over 1,100 tons of explosives used to blow up tunnel system in south Lebanon

The IDF says more than 1,100 tons of explosives were used to demolish the Hezbollah tunnels beneath the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon this evening.

Inside the two tunnels, spanning over two kilometers, troops found dozens of Iranian-made rockets, missiles and drones, along with firearms, anti-tank missiles, and hundreds of mines and other explosives, the military says.

According to the IDF, the tunnel systems under Ali Taher served as the “nerve center” of the terror group’s Badr regional division — a unit tasked with the area of southern Lebanon that is north of the Litani River. The IDF describes the facility as a “strategic infrastructure that was built over two decades,” an activity it said was financed and planned by Iran.

With the demolition of the Ali Taher underground site this evening, the IDF says it has now completed destroying a major Hezbollah tunnel network in the Ali Taher and Beaufort Castle area, which included a total of eight tunnels spanning 5.4 kilometers.