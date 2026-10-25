Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

IDF releases footage of troops killing gunmen who committed attack near Hebron

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:17 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Footage published by the IDF shows the moments Israeli troops shot dead the two Palestinian gunmen who had attacked a checkpoint on the northern outskirts of the West Bank city of Hebron on Friday.

The two gunmen, Mohammad and Firas Jaaba, killed Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, who served with the 775th “Ari” Battalion of the Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade, at the checkpoint, before retreating behind a structure.

The deputy commander of the Ari Battalion, a company commander, and an officer of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 101st Battalion who was stationed nearby and rushed to the scene, flanked the two gunmen and killed them.

The video shows the latter exchange of fire between the troops and the two gunmen.

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