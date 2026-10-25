Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

IDF says strike in Gaza, reported to kill 3, was diverted to avoid harm to bystanders

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:48 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli military says its airstrike in Gaza City earlier today was diverted because of bystanders identified in the area.

The strike reportedly hit the Islamic University, killing three people.

In response to a query by The Times of Israel, the IDF says it launched a strike on a Hamas military wing operative.

“Following the identification of uninvolved individuals in the area, the munition was diverted to minimize harm to them,” the IDF says.

It is unclear if the target of the strike is among the dead.

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