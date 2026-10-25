Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Leading Shas rabbi suggests forming Haredi bloc, including extremists, to maximize demands

Today, 8:00 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Rabbi Moshe Maya leaves the venue of a meeting of the Shas Torah Sages Council in Jerusalem on February 20, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)
Rabbi Moshe Maya leaves the venue of a meeting of the Shas Torah Sages Council in Jerusalem on February 20, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

Moshe Maya, a senior member of Shas’s ruling Council of Torah Sages, says Haredi voters should form a bloc to maximize how much they will be able to demand in coalition talks following Tuesday’s election.

At present, the Haredi parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, are close allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and have been members of successive governments of his. They are often aligned in their policies, including staunch opposition to requiring Haredi men to serve in the military.

In remarks at an educational conference in Jerusalem, Maya suggests that, rather than committing to Netanyahu, Haredim of different backgrounds and ideologies unite to form a bloc that could act as a kingmaker in the election. He specifies that such an alliance should include the extremist Jerusalem Faction, which organizes street protests against Haredi enlistment.

“Including the Jerusalem Faction, we’ll be 25 seats [in the Knesset]. We won’t enter any government,” he says. The Haredi parties are collectively polling at 15 to 17 seats in the 120-seat parliament.

“You don’t go with anyone, not Bibi and not Eisenkot,” he continues, referring to Netanyahu and opposition frontrunner Gadi Eisenkot. “Whoever will give more.”

With polls opening in some 36 hours, it is unlikely that Maya’s speech will have a significant impact on the Haredi vote.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.