Wednesday, June 7, 2023

IDF says 13 wanted Palestinians detained in overnight raids

By Emanuel Fabian 7 June 2023, 2:17 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Israeli troops operate in the West Bank, early June 7, 2023. (Israel Defense Forces)
The Israel Defense Forces says troops detained 13 wanted Palestinians during overnight arrest raids across the West Bank.

In the village of Kafr Dan, near Jenin, the IDF says troops located and destroyed a number of explosive devices hidden in a vehicle.

An assault rifle and other weapons were also seized in the village, the IDF says.

Palestinian media outlets say four Palestinians were hurt during clashes with IDF troops in Kafr Dan.

The IDF says six suspects wee arrested in the Jenin and Tulkarem areas, five wanted Palestinians in the Qalqilya area, and another two in the Hebron area.

In Hebron, IDF troops and police also seized another assault rifle and weapon parts, the military says.

