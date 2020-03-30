IDF says it’s working to boost adherence to virus directives after photo shows troops packed together

The Israel Defense Forces says it is still working to get all parts of the military to abide by government restrictions against gatherings, after a large group of fresh recruits are photographed sitting in a densely packed room at the IDF’s main enlistment center in clear violation of those regulations.

An IDF spokesperson confirms that the incident occurred earlier today.

“The IDF views all violations of the regulations with the utmost severity. In light of the incident, an investigation was launched, the matter was clarified, and an order was given to the [enlistment center] to more forcefully ensure that crowds are prevented,” the military says in a statement.

The IDF says it is working to ensure across-the-board adherence to the Health Ministry’s restrictions.

“We will stress that the health of service members is our top mission and that a number of efforts have been made to abide by the Health Ministry’s and military’s regulations on the matter,” the IDF says.

“In addition, commanders are increasing their enforcement in order to prevent such incidents.”

— Judah Ari Gross