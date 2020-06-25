IDF spokesperson, 100 other soldiers quarantined after COVID-19 exposure

Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, the commander of the military spokesperson’s unit, has entered quarantine after being exposed to a coronavirus carrier during a meeting last week.

“In light of this and in accordance with Health Ministry regulations, the IDF spokesperson will enter quarantine and continue to maintain his regular schedule as much as possible,” a statement from the military says.

Zilberman, who the Israel Defense Forces says is feeling well and has no symptoms of the virus, will soon take a COVID-19 test.

Along with Zilberman, the IDF says some 100 officers and soldiers from the spokesperson’s unit are also entering quarantine.

