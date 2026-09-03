IDF: ‘Violent riot’ led to troops opening fire in West Bank village while securing return of Israeli livestock

The IDF says that a deadly incident last night in the West Bank village of al-Mughayyir took place while troops were securing the return of livestock belonging to Israeli civilians.

Two Palestinians were killed by gunfire, according to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry, after troops and settlers were seen in video clips entering the village in the Ramallah area.

Responding to a Times of Israel inquiry, the IDF says that troops “secured the entry of Judea and Samaria District Police officers and a civilian into the village. The entry was secured for the purpose of retrieving livestock belonging to Israeli civilians that had been located in the area of the village. The animals were identified based on distinguishing marks indicating that they belonged to Israeli civilians.”

While that was happening, the IDF says, “a violent riot developed in the area, during which terrorists hurled concrete blocks and stones at the troops. The troops responded by firing at key instigators in order to remove the threat. Hits were identified.”

The military adds that “the events leading up to the incident and the handling of the incident are being reviewed.”