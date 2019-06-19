In closed forum, Ya’alon blasts Lapid, says No. 2 damaging to Blue and White

Hebrew media reports that in a closed forum earlier this week, Blue and White MK Moshe Ya’alon castigated party No. 2 Yair Lapid as being a liability to the party.

“Lapid is pushing away potential voters on the center-right and in religious communities,” he is quoted as saying.

“Lapid is a liability. He went for a negative campaign, a campaign of hatred that’s causing us damage. He’s attacking groups that could otherwise find their home in Blue and White, or be our partners in the future,” says Ya’alon.

“His rotation for prime minister with Benny Gantz turned voters off.”

“Polls show this, including now. There are many people in the center and on the right who want and can vote for Blue and White but are worried about [Lapid’s] views. He’s seen as ‘anti.’ We thought he would be a more unifying element, but there are those pulling him to the left.”

Ya’alon’s office seems to deny the claim in a statement, though it did not do so explicitly.

“Blue and White will run in the coming elections under the leadership of Benny Gantz, back by a strong and united leadership, in order to form the next government for the benefit of Israelis. Yair Lapid is a friend and partner. I urge our political opponents to focus on public opinion and not on imaginary conflicts,” says the statement.