In Cyprus, Herzog expresses hope that he’ll someday meet Lebanon’s president there

Meeting with his Cypriot counterpart in Nicosia, President Isaac Herzog expresses hope for peace between Israel and Lebanon.

“My dream is for the president of Israel and the president of Cyprus to meet together with the president of Lebanon here,” says Herzog ahead of his meeting with Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia. “I believe that we should move toward peace in our region while making sure that terror is shunned and removed, and that life thrives between nations and peoples for the well-being of the entire region and the world.”

Israel and Lebanon signed a US-brokered framework agreement on June 26 aimed at paving the way toward an eventual peace deal. Israel agreed to withdraw from two small areas beyond the buffer zone it holds in Lebanon, with Lebanese troops taking over, while Israeli officials say further withdrawals will depend on measurable progress by the Lebanese army in disarming Hezbollah.