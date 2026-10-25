In new video, bereaved families ask Israelis to remember their loved ones when voting

Ahead of Election Day, bereaved family members whose loved ones were killed on October 7, 2023, in Gaza captivity, or in battle, release a video calling on Israeli citizens to remember those losses when voting.

The families participating in the video include Gadi and Rauma Kedem, whose daughter Tamar Kedem Siman Tov, son-in-law Jonny Siman Tov, their three grandchildren and Jonny’s mother, Carol Siman Tov, were killed in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Other participants include Yona Adam, mother of Mapal Adam, who was murdered at the Nova music festival; Eyal Eshel, father of IDF surveillance soldier Sgt. Roni Eshel, who was killed at the Nahal Oz military base; and Sigal Mantzuri, the mother of Norelle and Roya, her two daughters who were murdered at the Nova music festival.

The video also features Hagit and Ruby Chen, parents of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, who fell defending the Nahal Oz military base, his body abducted to Gaza and returned after 760 days; former hostage Yocheved Lifshitz and widow of Oded Lifshitz, who was murdered in captivity.

Following Lifshitz is Hadas Kalderon, daughter of Carmela Dan and aunt of Noya Dan, murdered in Nir Oz and the mother of Sahar and Erez Kalderon, who were abducted along with their father, Ofer Kalderon, and survived captivity; Yasmin Porat, the partner of Tal Katz, who was murdered in Kibbutz Be’eri; Michel Illouz, the father of Guy Ilouz, who was murdered in captivity and Noam Peri, daughter of Chaim Peri, who was murdered in captivity.

The three others in the video are Noam Alon, sister of soldier Dor Sadeh, who fell in battle at Kfar Aza; Danny Elgarat, the brother of Itzik Elgarat, from Nir Oz, who was murdered in captivity and Devorah Shani, the mother of soldier Ido Shani, who fell defending the Gaza border communities.