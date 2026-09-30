In video, flydubai passengers tend to injured pilot, as 2nd seen tied up

In another dramatic and graphic video from the plane moments after the alleged attack on the captain by his copilot, the captain is seen covered in blood on the floor of the aircraft, outside the cockpit, as passengers tend to him. A second crewmember is seen tied up beside him, seemingly unconscious.

Passengers are heard telling others nearby that “it’s good for you” that they are filming. “You saved the plane. It’s good for you.”

Video shows passengers tending to an injured pilot, moments after suspected attempt to crash a flydubai plane en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv, September 30, 2026

One Israeli passenger tells the person filming: “We were attacked and were guarding the pilot.”

Another passenger says: “They tried to murder the pilot. We subdued [the attacker].

Someone points to the bound man and says: “This is the man who… stabbed him.”