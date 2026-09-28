Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

Iran denies involvement in suspected terror plot at UK airbase

By Agencies Today, 3:59 pm
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The Iranian embassy in London says it “categorically rejects and strongly condemns” speculation that Tehran was involved in yesterday’s bomb scare near a UK military airbase used by the US.

In an X post, the embassy criticizes “the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran” to the incident early yesterday near the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford base.

Five men, all British nationals in their mid-20s, have been arrested and UK counter-terrorism police are leading the probe.

A source familiar with the investigation told Reuters earlier today that an Iranian-linked motive is considered the most likely, although a Russian sabotage operation or an Islamist plot were also being looked at as possibilities.

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