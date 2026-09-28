Clalit partners with cyber firm Check Point to protect medical data from attacks

Clalit Health Services has forged a multi-million-dollar partnership with cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. to protect patients’ medical data from malicious attacks as Israel’s largest health provider increasingly adopts artificial intelligence technologies and tools.

As part of the strategic partnership, Check Point will build a comprehensive security framework for Clalit to support the secure and safe adoption of AI tools for applications, medical data, digital assets, and critical infrastructure.

“Artificial intelligence opens up possibilities for us that did not exist until today to improve medicine, diagnosis, and patient service,” says Clalit Health Services CEO Prof. Eytan Wirtheim. “When we bring AI deeper into the medical world, we must ensure that our patients’ medical data is protected at the highest level.”

“Our five million insured members need to know that they can sleep soundly even when the technology around them is changing rapidly,” says Wirtheim.

Cyberattacks against the healthcare sector have increased by more than 30 percent over the past two years, driven by a heightened geopolitical environment and the fast adoption of AI technologies, according to Check Point Research data.