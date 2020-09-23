The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Researchers: No basis to compare infections at protests, synagogues
Researchers at Technion are disputing the comparison drawn between COVID-19’s spread at demonstrations and at Yom Kippur prayers.
In a report presented to ministers by mathematicians Nir Gavish and Gal Alon, the two argue that 100 times as many Israelis would be exposed at outdoor services than at the weekly rallies against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reports Channel 12.
“Praying outdoors is as dangerous as the protests, but there are 100 times as many contacts between people,” they write.
“Even if the personal risk is similar, the national ramifications are different,” they write. “There is no mathematical basis to compare prayers to protests. Some of us believe that the [Yom Kippur] Kol Nidrei and Neila prayer are more important than a schoolday or a workday. But instead of making an informed decision on which activities to permit and which not, the government is dividing the public. This is not how a country is managed and this is not how a crisis is managed.”
According to their analysis, as presented by Channel 12, a week of protests generates 360,000 contacts between people, while two prayer services on Yom Kippur would create 37 million encounters. An average school day around the country tallies 43 million contacts, while a workday generates 144 million.
Iran said to fly surveillance drone over US aircraft carrier in Gulf
Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard force has managed to fly a surveillance drone over the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, which last week transited through the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian news agency says.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency, which is considered close to the paramilitary Guard, publishes images of the Nimitz, saying they were taken by Iranian-made drones, and showing fighter planes parked on the carrier’s deck.
The Nimitz, and several other warships, passed last Friday through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important chokepoint for oil shipments, the US Navy had said in what was described as a “scheduled maneuver.”
The US Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, which oversees patrols across Mideast waters, declines to comment on the Iranian report on Wednesday.
President of Belarus inaugurated despite election protests
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus assumes his sixth term of office during an inauguration ceremony that officials did not announce in advance after weeks of mass protests against the authoritarian leader’s reelection, which opposition activists maintain was rigged.
State news agency Belta reports that the swearing-in ceremony took place in the capital of Minsk with several hundred top government officials, lawmakers, representatives of media organizations and other prominent figures present.
Lukashenko, 66, takes an oath in Belarusian with his right hand on the country’s Constitution, and the head of the country’s central election commission handed him the official ID card of the president of Belarus.
“The day of assuming the post of the president is the day of our victory, convincing and fateful,” Lukashenko says at the ceremony. “We were not just electing the president of the country — we were defending our values, our peaceful life, sovereignty and independence.”
Oppenents in Belarus, including the candidate who placed a distant second in the country’s August 9 presidential election, and representatives of European governments said the absence of public involvement in the inauguration only proved that the authoritarian Lukashenko lacked a valid mandate to continue leading.
Trump launches fresh attack on McCain after widow endorses Biden
US President Donald Trump launches a fresh mocking attack on John McCain, the Republican senator who died in 2018, after McCain’s widow threw her support behind Joe Biden in the election.
In a particularly aggressive tweet the Republican leader once again criticizes John McCain, who was one of the few in the Republican party to openly castigate him.
“I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request,” he tweets.
“Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog,” he says of the Democratic challenger he will face as he seeks a second four-year term on November 3.
Denouncing “bad decisions on endless wars,” Trump states that he was “Never a fan of John.”
“Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!” concludes the US president.
Ministers discuss allowing outdoor prayer, with restrictions
As talks in the coronavirus cabinet continue, ministers are now discussing the possibility of allowing outdoor prayer services under certain conditions, according to Hebrew media reports.
The gatherings would be capped at 20, and worshipers must live within a kilometer radius, under the emerging compromise, the reports say.
The same rules would hold for demonstrations.
Knesset taps special coordinator to ICC
The Knesset taps a special coordinator for issues pertaining to the International Criminal Court ahead of The Hague’s expected decision to open probe into war crimes committed by Israeli soldiers and Palestinian terrorists.
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin appoints MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh (Blue and White), the daughter of former Canadian justice minister Irwin Cotler, for the job. Her responsibilities include “working with peers in parliaments around the world and traveling to The Hague to meet with relevant actors,” her office says in a statement.
“The decision of Speaker of the Knesset Levin recognizes the imperative of having parliamentary representation to the ICC in order to participate in international dialogue and to address the Court’s double standards against the State of Israel,” Cotler-Wunsh says. “In my capacity as the Official Knesset Representative to the ICC, I will ensure that the language of rights and international law are used so that Israel can rise from the docket of the accused.”
The ICC’s prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, wants to open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, but asked a pre-trial chamber to rule whether the court has jurisdiction over these areas. The chamber’s three judges have no deadline to hand down their ruling but are expected to do so in the days or weeks to come.
1/4 of coronavirus tests among ultra-Orthodox returning positive — TV
One-quarter of COVID-19 tests among the ultra-Orthodox are returning positive, Channel 12 reports, citing Health Ministry data.
That’s far higher than the national average, with 11 percent of tests returning positive on Tuesday.
Man shot in Beersheba parking lot, police search for suspect
A man has been shot in a parking garage in the southern city of Beersheba, Hebrew media reports say.
Police are searching for the gunman.
The motive is not clear.
The man is taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is not immediately known.
Paris police barricade Eiffel Tower after bomb threat
Paris police have blockaded the area around the Eiffel Tower after a phone-in bomb threat.
Police cars and tape surrounded the streets below the tower and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza. Some tourists were still walking in the area, but it was unclear if any were still inside the tower on Wednesday.
Two police officers at the scene tell The Associated Press that the operation was the result of a phone-in bomb threat. Eiffel Tower management did not respond to requests for comment.
The 131-year-old tower gets about 25,000 tourists daily in normal years, but visits are down this year because of coronavirus travel restrictions. While the Eiffel Tower is scheduled to be open every day, it occasionally closes because of suicide threats, bomb threats or labor strikes.
Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US
Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the virus.
The study will be one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccine studies so far, testing the shot on 60,000 volunteers in the US, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.
A handful of other vaccines in the US — including shots made by Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. — and others in other countries are already in final-stage testing. Hopes are high that answers about at least one candidate being tested in the US could come by year’s end, maybe sooner.
US health officials insist the race for a vaccine isn’t cutting corners.
“We want to do everything we can without sacrificing safety or efficacy — we’re not going to do that — to make sure that we end up with vaccines that are going to save lives,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told reporters.
But many vaccine specialists question whether the Food and Drug Administration will stick to that goal under intense pressure from the Trump administration. US President Donald Trump has consistently presented a faster timeline for a new vaccine than experts say is adequate to fully test the candidates.
Meanwhile, testing of still another experimental vaccine, made by AstraZeneca, remains on hold in the US as officials examine a safety question, even though studies have resumed in other countries.
United Arab Emirates sees spike in virus cases
The United Arab Emirates records 1,083 new coronavirus infections, marking a four-month peak after schools and businesses reopened across the country.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the UAE to 87,530 and 406 deaths.
While the spike follows an aggressive coronavirus testing campaign, the country hasn’t seen such high infection rates since mid-May.
In the months since, authorities have relaxed restrictions. Dubai, the region’s business hub, reopened its airport for international travelers and schools resumed in-person instruction.
Nearly 110,000 more unemployed since last week
The Employment Service says 39,237 people have registered as unemployed since Tuesday morning.
That brings the number of newly laid off workers since Thursday, the day before the lockdown rules began, to 109,378. The vast majority were placed on unpaid leave by their employers.
The service says that overall, 836,664 people are unemployed.
Europe virus cases top five million, over half of them in Russia
Europe has recorded more than five million coronavirus infections since the first cases appeared in China in December, according to a report by AFP from official sources on Wednesday at 1100 GMT.
A total of 5,000,421 cases have now been registered, of which more than half were in Russia (1,122,241 infections, 19,799 deaths), followed by Spain (682,267/30,904), France (502,541/31,416) and the United Kingdom (403,551/41,825). Europe has recorded 227,130 deaths.
More than 380,000 new cases have been reported in the past week, the highest number in the region since the start of the pandemic.
The rise in infections can be partly explained by the sharp increase in testing in countries including France, where more than a million tests are now carried out every week. Despite the increase, many less serious or asymptomatic cases probably remain undetected.
US ambassador says it would take 6-7 years for UAE to get F-35s
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman says it would likely take six to seven years before the United Arab Emirates received the F-35 stealth fighter jet under a contentious proposed arms sale that raised concerns in Israel over its potential to damage the country’s military edge in the region.
“The Emiratis have been trying to get the F-35 for six or seven years. The delivery time is probably another six or seven years from now, if they got [approval to purchase the aircraft],” Friedman says in an interview during the Jerusalem Post newspaper’s conference.
Though not formally a part of a recently signed US-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE, the sale of the F-35s is widely seen as having been contingent upon Abu Dhabi’s acceptance of the deal with Jerusalem.
The US ambassador appears to criticize Israeli officials who spoke out against or expressed hesitations about the proposed sale of the fifth-generation aircraft, a linchpin in Israel’s aerial superiority strategy.
“It’s not in Israel’s interest to discuss what they’re afraid of or what they want or what they should get,” Friedman says.
Yesterday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz — who was kept out of the loop about the UAE normalization deal and the F-35 sale — met with American defense officials to discuss ways of maintaining Israel’s advantage in the region, likely through some combination of limiting the Emiratis’ use of the F-35 platform and the US selling more advanced technology to Israel.
“The professionals are engaged right now. Let them engage, let them continue to engage, and we’ll get to the right outcome,” Friedman says.
Sudanese delegation holds talks with US, including on Israel
A Sudanese delegation is returning home after three days of “serious and frank discussions” in Abu Dhabi with the United States, which included a discussion of Sudan’s role in Arab-Israeli peace, the official Sudan News Agency says in a statement.
“The talks discussed a number of regional issues, most prominently the future of Arab-Israeli peace. This peace will lead to regional stability and preserve the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state…as well as the role that Sudan is expected to play in achieving this peace,” the statement says.
The talks also discussed conditions for removing Sudan from the US list of countries which it defines as state sponsors of terror. States designated as terror sponsors are subjected to crippling sanctions.
The delegation was led by current Sudanese head of state Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who leads a transitional council established in the country after a 2019 revolution overthrew ruling dictator Omar al-Bashir.
The current government has both military and civilian elements, including a civilian prime minister. Burhan’s council is set to transitional civilian control in 2021.
According to the official report, the results of the talks will be presented to the transitional government so as to create “a common vision.”
Some top rabbis said to back closure of synagogues on Yom Kippur
Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau says he’ll back the closure of synagogues on Yom Kippur if that’s what the government orders, the Ynet news site reports.
Rabbi David Yosef, a member of the Shas party’s rabbinical council, instructs his followers: “Please immediately close synagogues and study halls. Pray and study only outdoors,” according to the Kikar HaShabat website.
It’s unclear if they support the blanket ban on outdoor prayer that the government is reported to be considering.
Health minister admits Israel likely facing flu shot shortage
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein says the country likely won’t have enough flu vaccines to go around in the early months of the winter.
“I hope I manage to bring to Israel 10 million shots. There is a chance we won’t be successful, in the first stage, to supply a vaccine for every citizen,” tweets Edelstein. “There is a ranking of priority: Medical staff, the elderly population and those with preexisting conditions will be the first to get vaccinated. After that, the rest of the public, including public servants.”
Yamina MK Smotrich: We must close our synagogues, even on Yom Kippur
Bezalel Smotrich of the national religious Yamina party urges religious communities to preempt the government decision and resolve to only hold outdoor prayer services on Yom Kippur.
“The religious public must lead and not be dragged. With all the difficulty, we must close the synagogues and pray in the open air. Even on Yom Kippur,” he tweets.
New restrictions said to ban prayer services outdoors, too
The Kan public broadcaster is reporting that the new restrictions will limit protests, shutter synagogues and only allow essential businesses to carry on working.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri leaves a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in anger after learning that the plan includes a ban on outdoor prayer services during the upcoming Yom Kippur holiday, reports Kan.
“I am ashamed that this is your approach, to prevent prayer,” Deri is quoted saying.
This is not confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.
Gantz says he’ll back restrictions on protests and prayers
Defense Minister Benny Gantz announces he will back restrictions on public protests and prayers, apparently despite the objections of some ministers from his centrist Blue and White party.
“In a democracy the right to demonstrate and protest is sacred. The demand of those who seek to pray as the Jewish people have practiced for thousands of years is also sacred and just. The demand of those who want to earn a decent living, return to work and take care of their children is also real and just. But no less important, certainly in national emergencies, is the right to health and security,” Gantz says.
“Today, the coronavirus cabinet will present outlines to limit prayers and demonstrations made by professionals in the police, the Health Ministry and legal advisers to the government. We will back their decision,” Gantz says.
Netanyahu seeks to lock down country; reports say airport could be shuttered
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will ask the coronavirus cabinet to swiftly approve a full lockdown of the country, effective immediately, his office says.
The move would “significantly and immediately tighten the rules” and “close swaths of the economy,” a statement says, without elaborating on the specific steps.
According to Hebrew media reports, the government is considering closing down Ben Gurion Airport as part of the effort to drive down infection rates, which yesterday climbed to nearly 7,000.
Under the proposal, Ben Gurion Airport would be closed from after Yom Kippur until the middle of the Sukkot holiday, the Kan public broadcaster says. Yom Kippur ends September 28 and the weeklong Sukkot holiday begins on October 2.
The coronavirus cabinet is meeting at 2 p.m.
