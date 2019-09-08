Iran says tanker Adrian Darya 1 has arrived at destination, oil sold

Iran says that oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 has arrived at its destination and the oil on board has been sold, Reuters reports.

Officials did not provide further details, but the tanker was seen off the Syrian coast yesterday.

The ship was held for six weeks by the British overseas territory of Gibraltar on suspicion that it was set to deliver oil from Iran to its main Arab ally Syria in a violation of European Union sanctions.

Gibraltar released the ship, formerly called the Grace 1, on August 18 over US protests after receiving written assurances from Tehran that the vessel would not head to countries sanctioned by the European Union.