Iran says ‘undue pressure’ by US, Israel harming cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Iran is rejecting “undue pressure” from the US and Israel over its nuclear program and warns it could be “counterproductive” to cooperation with the UN’s nuclear watchdog.
Tehran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Agency (IAEA), Kazem Gharib Abadi, tells a meeting of the agency’s board of governors that recent statements by US officials and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amounted to “a US-Israeli plot” to put pressure on the agency and its inspection activities in Iran.
Gharib Abadi tells reporters that “we interpret all these acts and activities as undue pressure on the agency.”
He says that any attempt to “put the agency under pressure would be counterproductive, both for the integrity and the credibility of the agency and also for… constructive, timely and proactive cooperation by Iran with the agency.”
“Absolutely Iran will make its own reactions to these pressures,” he adds, without specifying what these would be.
The row centers on the IAEA’s call on Iran earlier this week to “respond promptly” to the agency’s questions.
While the agency itself has not called Iran’s cooperation inadequate, Israel has accused Tehran of operating secret nuclear facilities in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, while he US has said there are “questions about possible undeclared nuclear activities.”
Egypt sentences 11 Muslim Brotherhood leaders to life for spying
An Egyptian court sentences 11 Muslim Brotherhood leaders to life in prison on charges of espionage with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Among those sentenced by the Cairo criminal court was the Brotherhood’s head, Mohammed Badie. This is the latest of several sentences against Badie, who received a life sentence last week on charges related to mass prison breaks during the 2011 uprising.
Charges were also dropped against the late former president, Mohammed Morsi, who collapsed and died in June during a court session on the case.
Morsi, a senior Brotherhood figure, became Egypt’s first freely-elected president in 2012. The military overthrew Morsi in 2013 amid massive protests against his brief rule.
Authorities have since branded the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization and arrested thousands of its members.
Contentious Netanyahu camera bill fails to pass first Knesset vote
Netanyahu-led bill that would allow political parties to place cameras at polling stations fails its first Knesset reading, after the coalition was unable to garner the necessary 61 votes to pass it into law.
Lawmakers from Blue & White, Labor, Meretz, the Joint List and Yisrael Beytenu, along with Kulanu MK Roy Folkman, skipped today’s plenum vote
Lawmakers vote on contentious Netanyahu camera bill
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Knesset lawmakers are casting their ballots for a Likud-led bill that would allow party representatives to bring cameras into polling stations in next’s week election.
The so-called camera bill failed to gain majority support in the Knesset Regulatory Committee Monday when MKs voted 12-12 on a motion to fast-track the measure so that the bill would not have to wait the usual 48 hours before a Knesset vote.
The tie came about after Yisrael Beytenu pulled support for the bill, foretelling its almost certain doom in today’s plenum vote.
Remains of second Israeli victim of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified
The remains of the second Israeli man who died in an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash in March have been found and identified, an Israeli rescue group says.
ZAKA, an Israeli emergency response organization that collects human remains for burial, said it had succeeded in identifying the remains of 49-year-old Avraham Matsliah from Ma’ale Adumim.
In June, Zaka volunteers discovered the remains of 55-year-old Shimon Reem from the city of Zichron Yaakov.
Ethiopian authorities have drawn criticism for the manner in which recovery efforts have been handled. More than six months after the disaster the remains of some victims have yet to be identified.
Bennett ‘very worried’ by Bolton departure, possible US rapprochement with Iran
Yamina No. 4 candidate Naftali Bennett says he is concerned about the departure of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, as US President Donald Trump has expressed willingness to meet his Iranian counterpart later this month.
“We should be very worried. Trump is obviously a big friend of Israel, but at the end of the day are interests are not identical, he has his interests we have our interests,” Bennett says at a Jerusalem Post-Maariv conference.
“The whole idea was to create pressure [on Iran] which worked. We applied kinetic pressure by pushing away the entrenchment of Iran in Syria and other places, and they [the US] brought about pressure through sanctions. If we relax [the pressure] it will be very bad,” Bennett tells attendees according to the Jerusalem Post.
“Our situation is much better than it should be, in Syria and Iraq,” he adds. “In Lebanon it is so-so. And with Iran, the situation is not far from lost but I am very, very troubled.”
Gaza rocket lightly damages southern Israel home
One of the rockets that were fired from the Gaza Strip is found to have struck inside a residential community in southern Israel, causing light damage to a home.
Fragments of the projectile struck the house in the Hof Ashkelon region, breaking one of its windows, according to a Hof Ashkelon spokesperson.
UK court rules Johnson’s suspension of Parliament unlawful
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffers a fresh blow after a Scottish court rules that his controversial decision to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit was unlawful.
The government immediately appealed, with the case set to be heard in the Supreme Court next Tuesday, and parliament set to remain shut in the meantime.
Johnson says the decision to suspend — or prorogue — parliament until October 14 is a routine move allowing his government to launch a new legislative agenda.
But critics accuse him of trying to silence parliamentary opposition to his threat to leave the European Union on October 31 even if he has failed to agree divorce terms with Brussels.
If Johnson fails to secure a deal he insists the country will leave anyway, to the outrage of many MPs who believe a “no deal” exit would bring huge disruption.
EU says Netanyahu annexation pledge undermines peace prospects
The EU warns that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge to annex the Jordan Valley in the West Bank if he wins next week’s election undermines chances for peace in the region.
Netanyahu’s vow was roundly condemned by the Palestinians as well as Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Turkey, and the EU says it will not recognize any change to Israel’s borders that was not agreed by both sides.
“The policy of settlement construction and expansion… is illegal under international law and its continuation, and actions taken in this context, undermine the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace,” an EU spokesperson says in a statement.
Yesterday, Netanyahu said he would extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley — an area seen as the breadbasket of any Palestinian state — shortly after forming a new government and would move later to annex other Jewish settlements.
Such action would swallow up most of the West Bank territory sought by the Palestinians, leaving them with little more than isolated enclaves.
Arab leaders angrily condemned Netanyahu’s remarks on , and a UN spokesman warned the step would be “devastating” to the prospects for a two-state solution.
France making progress in Epstein probe, launches appeal
French police are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward to aid their probe into Jeffrey Epstein and anyone else involved in the disgraced financier’s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls, and say they have already interviewed three people who identified themselves as victims.
The police appeal published on Twitter this morning provides both a phone number and an Interior Ministry email address for victims and witnesses to use. It says police specialists have been mobilized for the investigation.
The Paris prosecutor’s office says three victims who have already come forward were interviewed by investigators in August and earlier this month, the last as recently as Monday.
The French probe opened August 23 is investigating the alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to the Epstein case. Epstein killed himself in jail last month.
Israel shells Hamas positions in Gaza after rockets fired at south
The Israeli military strikes two Hamas positions in the northern Gaza Strip with artillery shells in response to the rocket attack from the enclave.
Iran urges US to ‘put warmongers aside’ after Bolton firing
Iran’s president is urging the US to “put warmongers aside” as tensions roil the Persian Gulf amid an escalating crisis between Washington and Tehran in the wake of the collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.
Hassan Rouhani’s remarks signals approval of US President Donald Trump’s abrupt dismissal of John Bolton as national security adviser. Bolton had been hawkish on Iran and other global challenges.
Rouhani’s website quoted him as further urging the US to “abandon warmongering and its maximum pressure policy” on Iran. He spoke at a Cabinet meeting in Tehran.
Ali Rabiei, a government spokesman, said after the meeting that Bolton’s dismissal may help the U.S. have a “less biased” attitude toward Iran.
Though he stressed the dismissal was an internal US issue, Rabiei called Bolton “the symbol of America’s hawkish policies and its animosity toward Iran.”
Bolton was critical of any potential talks between Trump and leaders of Iran and persuaded Trump to keep US forces in Syria to counter the Iranian influence in the region.
Damascus accuses Israel of expansionism after Netanyahu annexation pledge
Damascus is condemning a vow by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex part of the West Bank if reelected, accusing him expansionism.
“Syria strongly condemns the prime minister’s announcement,” a Syrian foreign ministry source tells state news agency SANA, warning Israel against a “flagrant violation” of international treaties.
The source says that the planned move is consistent with Israel’s “expansionist nature” and its history of “attacking the rights of Palestinians.”
He also criticizes unnamed Arab states for seeking to normalize ties with Israel, saying they “bear a historical responsibility for its rogue behavior,” SANA says.
Saudis condemn Netanyahu pledge to annex West Bank
Saudi Arabia has denounced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to annex parts of the West Bank as a “very dangerous escalation.”
Thse strongly worded statement is a significant rebuke from a regional power that has recently grown closer to Israel over their shared concerns about Iran.
Netanyahu said yesterday he’d extend Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley if he is reelected next week and would move to annex Jewish settlements.
It was widely viewed in Israel as a campaign stunt and initially received a relatively muted response in the Arab world, where championing the Palestinians has waned.
But Saudi Arabia’s royal court, which runs the affairs of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, says other regional concerns “will not affect the status of the Palestinian cause.”
