Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026
Iran summons Austria envoy after nuke chief blocked from Vienna meeting
Iran says it summoned Austria’s charge d’affaires after the European country refused to allow Iran’s nuclear chief to take part in a meeting of the UN nuclear agency in Vienna.
“The Austrian government’s refusal to issue visas to the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a completely unjustified decision,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei says at a press conference in Tehran.
“It is clear to us that this incident occurred under American pressure, but that does not absolve the Austrian government of responsibility.”
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