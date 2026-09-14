Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Iran summons Austria envoy after nuke chief blocked from Vienna meeting

By AFP Today, 11:21 am
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Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei during a weekly press conference at the Foreign Ministry in the capital Tehran, on February 10, 2026. (ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei during a weekly press conference at the Foreign Ministry in the capital Tehran, on February 10, 2026. (ATTA KENARE / AFP)

Iran says it summoned Austria’s charge d’affaires after the European country refused to allow Iran’s nuclear chief to take part in a meeting of the UN nuclear agency in Vienna.

“The Austrian government’s refusal to issue visas to the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a completely unjustified decision,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei says at a press conference in Tehran.

“It is clear to us that this incident occurred under American pressure, but that does not absolve the Austrian government of responsibility.”

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