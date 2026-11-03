Iran unveils huge billboard with threat against Trump’s life

Iran unveils a massive billboard and banners pledging to kill US President Donald Trump across Tehran, bringing to a new level the official rhetoric displayed in the capital.

“We will kill Trump,” reads the billboard towering over the busy Enghelab Square in Tehran, which depicts the US president behind bars with his head bowed.

Another billboard nearby shows Trump along with US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with bloodied faces and ragged suits against the background of worn-out Israeli and US flags.

Dozens of people gather in the square waving red flags and carrying banners reading, “There will be blood,” while calling for revenge for slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli attacks on February 28, at the start of the war.