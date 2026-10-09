Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Iranian president: Peace talks can only succeed ‘without pressure and threats’

By AFP Today, 12:59 pm
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says at a regional summit in Turkmenistan that peace negotiations will only succeed without “pressure and threats,” with its months-long war with the US locked in a stalemate.

“Dialogue holds meaning and a chance of success only when based on mutual respect and mutual commitments, and when devoid of pressure and threat,” he says during his speech at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit.

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