Palestinian Authority confirms it is postponing first legislative elections in 20 years

Palestinian Authority Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh has informed France that a Palestinian legislative election planned for November 28 will be postponed for several months because of worsening conditions throughout the Palestinian territories, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

“The assessment concluded that the anticipated political, security and economic conditions, on which the scheduling of the legislative elections for 28 November 2026 was based, have not materialized,” he said according to the letter, which was addressed to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and dated October 8.

It added that “holding them under the current circumstances faces fundamental obstacles affecting their inclusiveness, freedom of participation and the integrity of the electoral process.”

Officials said yesterday that various Palestinian factions were discussing delaying the vote, partially due to significant logistical issues in East Jerusalem and war-ravaged Gaza.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.