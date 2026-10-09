Three Hamas, Islamic Jihad operatives killed in Gaza City strikes, IDF says

The IDF says it killed three terror operatives yesterday in separate Gaza City strikes, including two members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and a Hamas company commander.

The military identifies the Islamic Jihad members as Hassam Walid Hassan Abu al-Ata, a commander in the group’s rocket unit, and Magdi Moien Yousef al-Ayoubi, an operative in the group’s military wing, both killed in Gaza City.

Muhammad Aja, a company commander in Hamas’s military wing, was also killed in the Gaza City coastal neighborhood of al-Furqan.

The IDF says the three had recently “advanced attacks against IDF troops and operated to restore the terrorist organizations’ capabilities,” in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

לאחר שקידמו מתווי טרור: צה"ל חיסל שלושה מחבלים מארגוני הטרור חמאס וגא"פ ברצועת עזה צה"ל תקף במרחב רצועת עזה אתמול וחיסל שלושה מחבלים מארגוני הטרור גא"פ וחמאס, בהם: * חסאם וליד חסן אבו אלעטא, חוסל בעיר עזה, מפקד במחלקה הרקטית בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור גא"פ

* מגדי מעין יוסף… pic.twitter.com/JuzmhCMXmm — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 9, 2026