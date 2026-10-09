Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Three Hamas, Islamic Jihad operatives killed in Gaza City strikes, IDF says

By Stav Levaton Today, 1:12 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

The IDF says it killed three terror operatives yesterday in separate Gaza City strikes, including two members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and a Hamas company commander.

The military identifies the Islamic Jihad members as Hassam Walid Hassan Abu al-Ata, a commander in the group’s rocket unit, and Magdi Moien Yousef al-Ayoubi, an operative in the group’s military wing, both killed in Gaza City.

Muhammad Aja, a company commander in Hamas’s military wing, was also killed in the Gaza City coastal neighborhood of al-Furqan.

The IDF says the three had recently “advanced attacks against IDF troops and operated to restore the terrorist organizations’ capabilities,” in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

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