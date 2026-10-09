Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Netanyahu speaks with Brazilian front-runner Bolsonaro

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:29 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone last night with Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, says the Prime Minister’s Office.

Netanyahu congratulated him on coming in first in the first round of presidential elections this week, says the PMO.

Bolsonaro, son of pro-Israel former president Jair Bolsonaro, will face incumbent Lula da Silva in a run-off vote on October 25. A Bolsonaro victory would return Brazil to being one of Israel’s closest allies, amid a pro-Israel, conservative turn across Latin America.

Netanyahu invites Bolsonaro to visit Israel, and the Brazilian returns the invitation.

“The two intend to renew the deep friendship between the two countries,” says the Israeli readout, “as part of the transformation taking place in Israel’s relations with South American countries.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.