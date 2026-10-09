Netanyahu speaks with Brazilian front-runner Bolsonaro

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone last night with Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro, says the Prime Minister’s Office.

Netanyahu congratulated him on coming in first in the first round of presidential elections this week, says the PMO.

Bolsonaro, son of pro-Israel former president Jair Bolsonaro, will face incumbent Lula da Silva in a run-off vote on October 25. A Bolsonaro victory would return Brazil to being one of Israel’s closest allies, amid a pro-Israel, conservative turn across Latin America.

Netanyahu invites Bolsonaro to visit Israel, and the Brazilian returns the invitation.

“The two intend to renew the deep friendship between the two countries,” says the Israeli readout, “as part of the transformation taking place in Israel’s relations with South American countries.”