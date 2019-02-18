Israel-Central Europe summit canceled after Polish pullout

Livni’s departure from the political arena is met with a flood of statements from opposition lawmakers who unanimously agree it was a loss and that she would be missed.

“Livni made a courageous step and Israeli politics is losing a worthy and significant person,” commented opposition chief Shelly Yachimovich of the Labor party. “I saw her as a partner in striving for peace and safeguarding democracy. I’m sure Livni will continue serving the country outside the Knesset as well and wish her luck.”

Meretz party leader Tamar Zandberg called Livni “a bright spot in a dark and racist Knesset,” saying she was particularly impressed with “her path from the deep right-wing to one of the most prominent pro-peace, pro-democracy and anti-incitement voices even while others remained silent.”

“She will no doubt be missed in the next Knesset,” she said, but added she was confident Livni wasn’t gone for good.

“I sat with Tzipi Livni in the cabinet, I sat with her in the opposition,” says Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid. “We did not agree on everything, but I appreciate honesty and reason. I appreciate the fact that she has a clear moral compass and the fact that she always stayed true to her identity, even when it was difficult. Israeli politics is losing a clear and important voice today. I wish her much success.”