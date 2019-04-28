Israel concerned deteriorating Palestinian economy could collapse PA — report

Polls have closed in most of Spain in an election with one of the highest turnout levels in recent years, amid division over the role that the far-right could play in influencing the country’s politics.

Participation in today’s election was more than 9 percent higher than during the 2016 vote, especially in the northeastern region of Catalonia, two hours after polls closed.

Spanish media showed long lines still in many of the polling stations at 1800 GMT (2 p.m. EDT), when all voting is supposed to end everywhere but the Canary Islands, where voting finishes one hour later.