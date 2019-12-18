Israel looking into reports of tourists being prevented from entering Russia

The Foreign Ministry says it is looking into reports that Israeli tourists who landed today in Russia are being prevented from entering the country.

In a brief statement, the ministry says it is in touch with the Russian foreign ministry and “and acting to ensure that tourists and businesspeople will be able to continue to enter Russia.”

The Russian embassy in Israel, meanwhile, tells The Times of Israel that many Russians who arrive in the Jewish state are turned back: 5,771 so far during 2019.

“Every day, some 20 tourists who arrive in Israel with money and an organized tour are stopped and sent back to Russia,” it says in a statement, without commenting directly on the reports of Israeli tourists being detained in Moscow.

— with Raphael Ahren