Israel Railways CEO to step down in 3 months

Russia: Syria didn’t engage air defenses fully to avoid hitting civilian planes
Konashenkov, the Russian defense ministry spokesman, says that during the Israeli airstrike yesterday, the Syrian military didn’t fully engage its air defense assets to avoid accidentally hitting the passenger jets.
He adds that Syrian air traffic controllers redirected the Damascus-bound plane to the Russian air base in Hemeimeem.
— with AP
Palestinians say shepherd beaten by settlers
Residents of the Palestinian village Burqa in the northern West Bank report to the Yesh Din rights group that a group of Israeli settlers assaulted a shepherd from their town, who required hospitalization after being struck repeatedly in the head.
The residents say the settlers came from Homesh, a settlement that was cleared in 2006 as part of the disengagement from Gaza. While the IDF placed a closed military zone order on the hilltop, a yeshiva has continued to operate on the site on a near-daily basis.
— Jacob Magid
Pair with fake guns spark panic at Paris airport
Two people holding replica guns sparked a panic at Paris’s main Charles de Gaulle airport this morning before they were quickly arrested, sources close to the investigation say.
Passengers were evacuated from Terminal 2 for around 45 minutes after the incident at 8:30 a.m.
A passenger had raised the alarm saying they had seen “two adults who did not speak French with weapons in a case,” one source says.
“There was a wave of panic in Terminal 2 when people saw the weapons.”
A police source says border police detained the pair.
A security perimeter was quickly set up, while a bomb squad had already been at the scene dealing with an abandoned bag.
The guns are believed to have been “airsoft” pistols, replica weapons used for sport.
French airport authorities consider those carrying them to be “armed,” an airport source says.
— AFP
Islamic State claims attack on Libya’s Foreign Ministry
The Islamic State group claims responsibility for a suicide bombing at Libya’s Foreign Ministry in Tripoli yesterday that killed at least three people and wounded 10.
In a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency, IS says three fighters infiltrated the area and fired on Foreign Ministry workers.
Libyan officials say a suicide bomber targeted the entrance to the ministry and another was shot dead by guards before he could detonate his explosives.
— AP
Abbas: Palestinians ready to talk peace based on UN resolutions
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says that he is prepared to rekindle the peace process with Israel based on international law and United Nations Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.
Abbas made his comments yesterday, after Pope Francis said in a Christmas message that he hoped Israelis and Palestinians would “resume dialogue and undertake a journey of peace that can put an end to a conflict that for over 70 years has rent the land chosen by the Lord to show his face of love.”
Abbas has long said the Palestinians accept international law and want negotiations with Israel based on it.
— Adam Rasgon
Israel Railways CEO to step down in 3 months
Israel Railways announces that the company’s CEO, Shahar Ayalon, will retire in three months.
Ayalon was expected to be shown the door amid a series of failures by the national railway company, including massive disruptions in the new fast line from Jerusalem to Ben Gurion airport.
Russia: ‘Provocative’ Israeli strikes in Syria Tuesday endangered 2 civilian flights
Russia says Israeli strikes last night in Syria endangered two civilian flights that were landing at the time — one in Damascus and the other in Beirut.
The defense ministry in Moscow also says Syria’s air defenses downed 14 of 16 missiles fired by Israel.
“Provocative acts by the Israeli Air Force endangered two passenger jets when six of their F-16s carried out airstrikes on Syria from Lebanese airspace,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov tells reporters, according to Russia Today.
