Israel says UNRWA chief’s removal shows agency must be shut down

Israel’s Ambasador to the UN Danny Danon is calling for the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency to be closed following an announcement that the agency chief will step aside over a misconduct probe.

The scandal surrounding the agency “shows there is no other solution but to close it,” Danny Danon says.

“Any who have used world money for their own personal gain while inciting against Israel should be removed.”

The agency, known as UNRWA, said earlier that a probe into alleged abuses of power among top management “relates specifically to the commissioner general” Pierre Krahenbuhl. No further details have been given.

Israel complains that the agency is corrupt and politicized.