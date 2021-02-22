Israeli ambassador speaks to Kerry, vows cooperation to fight climate change

Israel Ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan says he just got off the phone with the Biden administration’s climate envoy, John Kerry, during which they discussed “the environmental challenges we are facing.”

“I told him I would be a soldier in the fight against climate change. We agreed to meet soon to explore new initiatives & discuss the vision of zero carbon economy,” tweets Erdan, who also serves as Israel’s ambassador to the UN.

His office told The Times of Israel last month that the envoy would seek to share Israeli innovation and environmental technology that addresses climate change — an issue on which he will likely find common ground with Democrats, a growing number of whom have become vocally frustrated with the right-wing Netanyahu government.