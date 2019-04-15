Israeli delegation pulled out of Bahrain confab after threat from Shia terror group

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
US measles count up to 555, with most new cases in New York Jewish communities
US measles cases have surged again, and are on pace to set a record for most illnesses in 25 years.
Health officials say 555 measles cases have been confirmed so far this year, up from 465 as of a week ago.
While 20 states have reported cases, New York has been the epicenter. Nearly two-thirds of all cases have been in New York, and 85% of the latest week’s cases came from the state. Most of the New York cases have been unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.
The 2019 tally is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported. The most before that was 963 cases in 1994.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all children get two doses of measles vaccine.
— AP
Iran top leader says normalizing ties with ‘Zionists’ contradicts Quran
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayataolla Ali Khamenei says that normalizing ties with America and the Zionists contradicts Islamic teachings.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of a Quran competition in Thenran, Khamenei blasts “certain Islamic nations” were not adhering to Muslim principals.
“They have become servants and followers of America and the Zionists,” he says according to state-run news outlets.
Khamenei adds that certain Arab countries were “colluding with Israelis to shed the blood of Palestinians and violate their rights.”
US terror label for Iran Revolutionary Guard takes effect
The US terrorism label for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard formally takes effect, amid a battle between the Trump administration and some in Congress over waivers on oil and nuclear sanctions that are due to expire or be extended early next month.
The Guard’s formal designation as a “foreign terrorist organization” — the first-ever for an entire division of another government — kicks in with a notice published in the Federal Register.
The move adds a layer of sanctions to the elite military unit and makes it a crime for anyone in or subject to US jurisdiction to provide it with material support. Depending on how broadly “material support” is interpreted, the designation may complicate US diplomatic and military cooperation with certain third-country officials, notably in Iraq and Lebanon, who deal with the Guard.
— AP
Israeli delegation pulled out of Bahrain confab after threat from Shia terror group
The Israeli delegation that canceled its participation at a conference in Bahrain this week pulled out of the business confab after a Shia terrorist group released a video directly threatening the Israeli participants.
The video uploaded to social media by Saraya Waad Allah Militia showed explosions targeting the hotel the delegation intended to stay at and the conference center where the Global Entrepreneurship Network was being held.
#Israel delegation cancels its visit the Global Entrepreneurship Network in #Bahrain due to security reasons. This video has been released on Social Medias and reminds of #Hezbollah Digital Department style. The delegation was to be headed by Israel Economy Minister Eli Cohen. pic.twitter.com/EqS2OWG2Q4
— Observer IL – #OSINT Analysis (@Obs_IL) April 15, 2019
A number of Israeli officials, including Economy Minister Eli Cohen, were scheduled to attend the conference held in Manama this week. The delegation backed out yesterday, citing an unspecified security threat.
Palestinian prisoners say hunger strike over after deal reached with Israel
Palestinian security prisoners are calling off a planned mass hunger strike after reaching an agreement with Israeli prison authorities, according a Palestinian advocacy group.
“An agreement in principle has been reached between the prisoners and the management of the occupation’s prisons regarding their demands,” the Palestinian Prisoners Club announces in a Facebook post. The group said details of the preliminary agreement would be announced at a later date.
The prisoners launched a mass hunger strike last week to protest an Israeli crackdown on illicit cellphone usage among inmates.
There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities, but Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan has previously denied that prisoners would offered any concessions to end the strike.
Trump lashes out at Pelosi for defending ‘anti-Semitic and anti-Israel’ Omar
US President Donald Trump is lashing out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for supporting Representative Ilhan Omar, accusing the Democratic freshman of making anti-Israel and anti-Semitic statements.
“Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful US HATE statements Omar has made,” Trump tweets.
“She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!” he adds.
Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made. She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019
Pelosi was among Democrats who had criticized Trump for tweeting a video that purports to show Omar being dismissive of the 2001 terrorist attacks, with some accusing him of trying to incite violence against the Muslim lawmaker.
Yesterday, Pelosi said took steps to ensure Omar’s safety and demanded Trump take down the video.
Merkel calls Netanyahu, stresses need for two-state solution
German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulates Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his reelection and stresses the need to work toward a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Merkel’s office says the German leader in a phone conversation stressed the continued relevance of a two-state solution, which she said should be the goal of international efforts.
Merkel also expressed her willingness to work closely and trustingly with the incoming Israeli government.
During the final stretch of his election campaign, Netanyahu pledged for the first time to annex parts of the West Bank in a desperate bid to rally his right-wing base. Netanyahu has reneged on election eve promises before, but should he follow through on this one, it would mark a dramatic development and potentially wipe out the already diminishing hope for Palestinian statehood.
— AP
Senior employee at Dimona nuclear reactor suspected of corruption
Police investigators recently detained a senior employee at the Dimona nuclear reactor for questioning on corruption suspicions, according to a police statement.
The statement says that the questioning came at the end of a covert investigation into the man’s activities, which was carried out under the auspices of the Director of Security of the Defense Establishment.
Police said their investigation into the employee was no longer under wraps. However, a judge imposed a gag order prohibiting the publication of further details in the case.
EU green lights trade talks with Washington to defuse tension
European Union countries have overruled France to give the green light for Brussels to open trade talks with Washington as soon as possible and defuse trans-Atlantic tensions.
The EU’s 28 member states has struggled for months to agree on a mandate to open the talks, with some fearing the delay would restart a trade war with US President Donald Trump.
But EU ministers meeting in Luxembourg this morning approved a mandate to negotiate “an agreement limited to the elimination of tariffs for industrial goods only” and another accord designed to remove non-tariff barriers.
The ministers say their mandate will exclude agriculture products, which EU trade minister Cecilia Malmstrom says amounted to a “red line” for Europe.
US officials have insisted that farm products be included in any trade talks.
— AFP
Bank Hapoalim CEO to step down after 4 years
Bank Hapoalim CEO Arik Pinto announces that he will not be extending his contract when it expires at the end of 2019.
Pinto, who has been the CEO of Israel’s largest bank for the last 4 years, does not give a reason for his decision.
SpaceIL chairman, co-founder to light Independence Day torch
SpaceIL chairman Morris Kahn and its co-founder Kfir Damari will light a torch at Israel’s 71st Independence Day ceremony on May 8, Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev announces.
“SpaceIL has been working for eight years to promote scientific and technological education in Israel and to encourage Israeli innovation,” she says in a statement from the ministry. This year’s Independence Day theme is “The Israeli Spirit.”
Following the Israeli spacecraft Beresheet’s failure to land safely on the moon this week, Kahn on Saturday announced he was launching project Beresheet 2, effective immediately, adding: “We started something and we need to finish it. We’ll put our flag on the moon.”
The small spacecraft, the world’s first privately funded moon lander, crashed into the lunar surface Thursday night during an attempted landing, apparently due to a technical glitch that caused its main engine to stop mid-landing.
Zarif reminds European powers Iran can enrich uranium under nuclear deal
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif issues a “reminder” to European powers that Tehran is allowed to enrich uranium under its nuclear deal, after a senior French diplomat claimed otherwise.
“There is no prohibition on the enrichment of uranium by Iran,” Zarif tweets.
“Might be useful for European partners to actually read the document they signed on to, and pledged to defend,” he adds.
Reminder to our E3 partners in #JCPOA: There is NO prohibition on the enrichment of uranium by Iran under #NPT, JCPOA or UNSCR 2231.
Neither now, nor in 2025 or beyond.
Might be useful for European partners to actually read the document they signed on to, and pledged to defend.
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 15, 2019
His comments are addressed to France, Germany and Britain who signed up to the landmark 2015 accord with Tehran under which uranium enrichment is curtailed but not banned. They come in response to France’s ambassador to Washington declaring: “It’s false to say that at the expiration of the JCPOA (nuclear deal), Iran will be allowed to enrich uranium.”
The claim on Saturday by Gerard Araud has since been deleted from his Twitter account.
Under the 2015 agreement, Iran can only enrich uranium to 3.67 percent — far below the roughly 90-percent level needed for nuclear weapons.
The European powers have vowed to stand by the historic nuclear deal despite the United States pulling out of the agreement last year and imposing sanctions on Iran. The UN atomic watchdog in February reported Tehran has been abiding by the terms of the accord despite Washington’s pullout.
— AFP
Iran’s top leader releases special funds for flood damages
Iran’s top leader has approved the use of special funds so authorities can deal with damages from major flooding that has hit the country over the past weeks, killing at least 76 people.
The official IRNA news agency says Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave the government permission to use the National Development Fund should the country’s regular budget not meet the needs.
Since March, flash floods have been hitting the northern and western parts of Iran, with damages estimated so far at nearly $2.5 billion.
President Hassan Rouhani last week asked Khamenei to release about $2 billion from the development fund. The fund, established in 2000, collects some of the country’s foreign revenue and uses it for emergency needs.
— AP
Belgian man arrested on terror charges
Belgian authorities say they have arrested a man on suspicion that he was part of a terrorist group and might have been planning an attack.
Federal prosecutors said Monday the 22-year-old Belgian man, identified as Jimmy K., is charged with “taking part in the activities of a terrorist group.”
Searches were conducted in three Belgian towns in connection with the arrest but no weapons or explosives were found. No other details were provided.
State broadcaster RTBF says the man was detained early Sunday at his grandmother’s house in Wavre, 30 kilometers (19 miles) southeast of the capital, Brussels. It said he had converted to Islam and become radicalized and was in the early stages of preparing an attack. RTBF did not identify the source of its information.
— AP
Arab lawmaker calls for probe of Netanyahu involvement in polling station cameras
Outgoing Joint List and incoming Hadash-Ta’al MK Aida Touma-Sliman is demanding that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit order an investigation into the Likud party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after party officials placed hidden cameras in dozens of polling stations in Arab towns on Election Day.
Likud admitted that it was behind the 1,200 or so cameras and other recording devices, which party officials claimed were in place to counter widespread voter fraud.
“This is an unprecedented move by Netanyahu of direct and deliberate incitement, this time with deeds and not only with words,” Touma-Sliman tells Mandleblit in a letter.
She also asks that Mandelblit order the video footage recorded by Likud activists be turned over to police. Touma-Sliman says that allowing activists to keep the illicitly recorded footage is “problematic” and a violation of privacy.
On Election Day, Melcer issued a directive prohibiting any photographing inside polling stations, “except in the case of a special event,” in which case audio recording was allowed.
Israeli scientists unveil first 3D printed heart with human tissue, vessels
Scientists in Israel unveiled a 3D printed heart with human tissue and vessels, calling it a first and a “major medical breakthrough” that advances possibilities for transplants.
The heart, about the size of a rabbit’s, marked “the first time anyone anywhere has successfully engineered and printed an entire heart replete with cells, blood vessels, ventricles and chambers,” says Tal Dvir, who led the project.
— AFP
