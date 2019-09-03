Israeli envoy to UN warns Hezbollah actions could ‘bring disaster to Lebanon’

Israel’s envoy to the United Nations submits a letter to the Security Council stating that Hezbollah anti-tank missile fire from Lebanon toward Israeli territory violated resolutions passed by the UN body.

“The terror attack by Hezbollah was carried out from within UNIFIL mandated territory,” Ambassador Danny Danon writes, referring to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Danon says Israel has previously warned the world of Hezbollah’s efforts to boost its military prowess and produce prescision-guided missiles, which he called a violation of UNSC resolutions 1559 and 1701.

The ambassador also accuses Lebanese leaders of knowing about Hezbollah’s missile project but doing nothing to stop it.

“The top Lebanese leadership is aware of the precision [missile] project, hasn’t taken steps to end it and in certain senses has even helped to camouflage it,” he says.

Danon adds that the Security Council should inform Lebanon that it is responsible for preventing its territory from being used to launch attacks on other states.

“The offensive actions of the Hezbollah terror group and the backing it receives from the Lebanese government could bring disaster to Lebanon,” the ambassador warns.