Israeli, German fighter jets overfly Dachau in tribute to Holocaust victims

LEIDSCHENDAM, Netherlands — The presiding judge at a UN-backed tribunal in the Netherlands begins delivering verdicts in the trial in absentia of four members of the Hezbollah terror group accused of involvement in the truck bomb assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri, saying the evidence against them was “almost entirely circumstantial.”

The verdicts were delayed by nearly two weeks as a mark of respect for victims of another devastating explosion — the detonation of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut’s port. The August 4 blast killed around 180 people, injured more than 6,000, left a quarter of a million with homes unfit to live in and plunged a nation already reeling from economic and social malaise even deeper into crisis.

Presiding Judge David Re calls for a minute’s silence to start the hearing to honor victims of the blast and their families as well as those made homeless by the port blast.

He says the written judgment in the long-running trial amounted to more than 2,600 pages with some 13,000 footnotes.

Sketching the complex political backdrop for the assassination, Re says that in the months before his death, Hariri was a supporter of reducing the influence of Syria and Hezbollah in Syria.

Judges were “of the view that Syria and Hezbollah may have had motives to eliminate Mr. Hariri, and some of his political allies,” Re says. But he adds that “there was no evidence” that the Hezbollah leadership or Syria was involved in the truck bombing.

Guilty verdicts could compound tensions in the tiny country. Hariri was Lebanon’s most prominent Sunni politician at the time of his February 14, 2005, assassination, while the Iran-backed Hezbollah is a Shiite Muslim terror group.

The trial centered on the alleged roles of four Hezbollah members in the suicide truck bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others and wounded 226 people. Prosecutors based their case largely on data from mobile phones allegedly used by the plotters to plan and execute the bombing.

