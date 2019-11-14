Israeli official: We achieved Gaza objectives, more than 20 terrorists stopped

An Israeli official says that Israel has achieved its operational objectives in Gaza including the destruction of Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s infrastructure in the enclave, and the “thwarting” of more than 20 terrorists.

“Israel gave nothing. Whoever hurts us will be hurt back. There is no policy change,” the official says.

“Israel has achieved the objectives of the operation. Islamic Jihad was significantly damaged, we destroyed many infrastructures and over 20 terrorists were thwarted.”

A senior Islamic Jihad official confirmed that a ceasefire with Israel to end the Gaza fighting went into effect at 5.30 a.m. although sporadic rocket fire continues.