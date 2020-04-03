Jewish billionaire Milner to donate 3 million masks to Israeli emergency workers

Israeli-Russian Silicon Valley entrepreneur Yuri Milner has announced he is donating three million masks to Israel’s emergency services as they grapple with the coronavirus outbreak in the nation.

“I would urge business leaders to consider adopting this practice even after the current acute phase of the crisis, and to provide their employees with masks for daily use in the office,” the billionaire says.

“This should become the new norm for all of us to wear a mask when outside our homes… until the scientists come to the rescue, and develop a reliable vaccine or treatment.”