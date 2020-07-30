Jordan slams ‘irresponsible provocation’ as hundreds of Jews enter Temple Mount
search
home page
Live Now

Hamas member who swam to Israel gave intelligence on terror group, Shin Bet says

Arrested operative said to have served in movement’s anti-aircraft unit in Gaza, was instructed to shoot down Israeli chopper to kidnap or kill IDF soldiers

By Michael Bachner Today, 2:26 pm 0 Edit
Construction of sea barrier at Zikim beach between the Gaza Strip and Israel, August 5, 2018. (Defense Ministry)
Construction of sea barrier at Zikim beach between the Gaza Strip and Israel, August 5, 2018. (Defense Ministry)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

2:28 pm

Jordan slams ‘irresponsible provocation’ as hundreds of Jews enter Temple Mount

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry publishes a statement condemning what it calls a violation of Israel’s agreement with the Waqf Islamic trust that manages Jerusalem’s contested Temple Mount site, according to Hebrew-language media.

The statement comes after some 800 Jews entered the compound to mark Tisha B’Av, the fast day commemorating the two temples believes to have stood at the site which today houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and after several Jews prayed and waved Israeli flags against the rules at the site.

The ministry statement alleged Jerusalem gave an approval for “hundreds of extremist Jews to break into Al-Aqsa under the protection of the Israel Police.”

It said Israel’s actions were “irresponsible provocations” and “hurt Muslims’ feelings around the world.” It warned of consequences and called on Israel to “honor the status quo” and “respect the mosque and worshipers’ feelings.”

read more:
comments
Live Now
2:28 pm

Jordan slams ‘irresponsible provocation’ as hundreds of Jews enter Temple Mount

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry publishes a statement condemning what it calls a violation of Israel’s agreement with the Waqf Islamic trust that manages Jerusalem’s contested Temple Mount site, according to Hebrew-language media.

The statement comes after some 800 Jews entered the compound to mark Tisha B’Av, the fast day commemorating the two temples believes to have stood at the site which today houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and after several Jews prayed and waved Israeli flags against the rules at the site.

The ministry statement alleged Jerusalem gave an approval for “hundreds of extremist Jews to break into Al-Aqsa under the protection of the Israel Police.”

It said Israel’s actions were “irresponsible provocations” and “hurt Muslims’ feelings around the world.” It warned of consequences and called on Israel to “honor the status quo” and “respect the mosque and worshipers’ feelings.”