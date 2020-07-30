800 Jews visit Temple Mount for Tisha B’Av; some pray, wave Israeli flag

Hundreds of Jews visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Thursday morning to mark the fast day of Tisha B’Av, which mourns the destruction of the two Jewish Temples that stood at the holy site.

About 10 of them were detained by police and taken out of the compound after praying in defiance of the rules at the site.

The contested compound today houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Jews are forbidden from praying there and face a host of other restrictions within the compound.

Located in the heart of Jerusalem’s Old City, the compound is revered by both Jews and Muslims, who call it Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary. Large numbers of Palestinians often gather at the site, especially for Friday prayers, and it has long been a flashpoint between Israelis and Palestinians.

Some 800 Jews entered the Temple Mount Thursday morning, with police breaking them up into groups of 20, which were admitted every several minutes.

More were set to enter in the afternoon visitation hour between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

Footage from the Temple Mount showed members of one of the groups bowing on the ground, saying aloud the Jewish prayer “Shema Yisrael,” and being taken away by police.

Two Muslims were also detained after chanting derogatory slogans against the Jews, the Ynet news site reported.

Footage also showed a right-wing activist waving an Israeli flag for several seconds, before a police officer ordered him to fold it and tuck it away.

Under an arrangement in place since Israel’s victory in the 1967 Six Day War, Muslims can enter and pray at the Temple Mount, while non-Muslims are allowed to sometimes visit the site but not to pray there. Jews are allowed to enter in small groups during limited hours, but are taken through a predetermined route, are closely watched, and are prohibited from worship or displaying any religious or national symbols. They are also subject to various other restrictions.

Religious Jews marked Tisha B’Av Wednesday evening at the Western Wall under strict coronavirus regulations, which limited attendance to 1,000 worshipers throughout the evening, in fenced off “capsules” of up to 20 people each at the plaza.

The fast of Tisha B’Av, which mourns the destruction of the two Jewish Temples in Jerusalem, began on Wednesday evening and lasts for 25 hours.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation livestreamed Tisha B’Av prayers from the Western Wall to those who were unable to attend.

The chief Ashkenazi rabbi of Israel ruled ahead of the fast that those with the coronavirus should not avoid food and drink.

The ruling applies even if the patient is feeling fine or is in the recovery period of the illness, Rabbi David Lau said in a statement Monday. Those who have recovered from coronavirus and still feel weak also should not fast, he added.