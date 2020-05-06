Justice minister appeals against Supreme Court justice’s refusal to recuse himself from hearing

Justice Minister Amir Ohana files an appeal with Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut against Justice Meni Mazuz’s refusal to recuse himself from hearings on the extension of the acting state prosecutor’s tenure.

Ohana says Mazuz should not take part in any hearings concerning the authority of the justice minister versus that of the attorney general, based on comments the justice had made in the past, and that not barring him from doing so would inflict “significant damage on the integrity of the judicial process.”

Mazuz, a former attorney general, last week issued an injunction on extending the term of Dan Eldad as acting state prosecutor, which has now expired.

Ohana has feuded with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit over Eldad’s appointment and his authority as an acting justice minister to appoint senior officials.