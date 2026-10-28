Katz calls Eisenkot’s warning to security chiefs to resist pressure ‘undemocratic’

Defense Minister Israel Katz slams Gadi Eisenkot’s warning to security chiefs to “stand firm against any attempt to pressure you,” calling it “an undemocratic and detached statement.”

In his election night speech, Eisenkot, a former IDF chief and the leading opposition candidate, addressed the heads of the security forces and urged them to resist attempts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “use Israel’s security for [his] own political ends.”

“Netanyahu is a caretaker prime minister, without a mandate and without the public’s confidence,” he said in the speech, addressing the security brass. “Remember that you serve the state and the interests of Israel’s citizens alone. Stand firm against any attempt to pressure you. You have my full backing.”

The statement came against the backdrop of reports that IDF chief Eyal Zamir had resisted a push by Netanyahu to strike Iran before yesterday’s election. Speculation has continued that Netanyahu may order an attack on Iran during the period following the vote.

In a post on X, Katz, a close Netanyahu ally, slams Eisenkot’s statement.

“His appeal to senior IDF officials not to obey directives from the prime minister, me, and the established security forums ‘because they have backing from him’ is an undemocratic and detached statement,” Katz writes.

He calls the remark “a continuation of the campaign of lies that [Eisenkot] and his friends have run in the election on the topic of purported clashes between the political and military leadership regarding Iran.”

He adds, “The IDF is a full partner in the significant achievements versus Iran, and is a partner currently in all of the discussions — and will carry out any decision that is necessary.”