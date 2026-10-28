CEC estimates up to 480,000 ballots from troops, police, diplomats yet to be counted, worth some 12 Knesset seats

The Central Elections Committee says between 430,000 and 480,000 “double-envelope” ballots have been cast in this year’s election, significantly fewer than the roughly 600,000 previously reported.

The ballots, cast primarily by soldiers, prisoners, diplomats stationed abroad and others unable to vote at their designated polling stations, are counted separately and have yet to be tallied, after officials verify that each voter has not already voted elsewhere.

The full vote count is due to be released tomorrow afternoon. The final, official election results are expected to be published on November 4.

The CEC stresses that the estimated number of double envelopes remains preliminary, as officials are still receiving and processing the ballots, and say it could change as the process continues.

With each Knesset seat thought to be worth around 40,000 votes, these votes would be worth some 12 seats in total, and could theoretically have a significant impact on the final political landscape.

Currently neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc, with 53 seats, nor the Jewish-led opposition parties, with 48, is able to secure the 61-seat majority in the Knesset needed to form a government.