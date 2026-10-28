Spanish train collision kills at least 64; Sa’ar offers condolences to victims

At least 64 people have died after two high-speed trains collided in Spain today, with rescue workers scouring the wreckage for more bodies in the country’s second deadly rail accident this year.

Commenting on the incident in a Spanish-language post on X, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar says Israel continues to “follow with deep concern the news about the tragic railway accident,” and that Israel offers its “most sincere condolences to the victims and their families in such difficult moments” and “join[s] the pain of the Spanish people.”

The collision in the Toledo municipality comes nine months after an accident between high-speed trains, belonging to the same operators and on the same line, killed 46 people.