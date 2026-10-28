Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Spanish train collision kills at least 64; Sa’ar offers condolences to victims

By Nava Freiberg and Reuters Today, 4:43 pm
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Emergency services work at the scene of a collision between two trains in Urda, Spain, on October 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Emergency services work at the scene of a collision between two trains in Urda, Spain, on October 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

At least 64 people have died after two high-speed trains collided in Spain today, with rescue workers scouring the wreckage for more bodies in the country’s second deadly rail accident this year.

Commenting on the incident in a Spanish-language post on X, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar says Israel continues to “follow with deep concern the news about the tragic railway accident,” and that Israel offers its “most sincere condolences to the victims and their families in such difficult moments” and “join[s] the pain of the Spanish people.”

The collision in the Toledo municipality comes nine months after an accident between high-speed trains, belonging to the same operators and on the same line, killed 46 people.

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