Lapid signs economy MoU with UK, warns Iran playing for time in nuclear talks

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid signs a memorandum of understanding with his British counterpart Liz Truss, saying that it will lead to a free trade agreement, increased security cooperation and joint development of high-tech projects.
“This agreement is not just a win-win, but a must-must,” says Lapid in his speech after the agreement is signed at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in London.
Lapid turns to the Iran nuclear talks reopening today in Vienna, underscoring the importance of the banking sanctions. He argues that the Iranians are negotiating in order to gain access to funds to support Hezbollah and other terrorist groups, and to play for time while they “covertly advance their nuclear program.”
Lapid calls for “tighter sanctions, tighter supervision.”
“Conduct any talks from a position of strength,” he urges.
