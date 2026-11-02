Liberman says Eisenkot’s ‘egotistical’ campaign prioritized party over bloc

Despite saying that he will recommend that Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman also blames the Yashar leader for the election results for the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

“We failed – 48 mandates is far lower than what we expected,” Liberman says, referring to the bloc that includes his own Yisrael Beytenu, Yashar, B’Yachad and the Democrats.

He accuses Eisenkot of running an “egotistical” campaign which prioritized being the largest party instead of the largest bloc, and harmed his partners more than his opponents.