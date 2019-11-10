Liberman to meet Rivlin Wednesday after ultimatum to Gantz, Netanyahu

Amid Israel’s ongoing political deadlock, Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman has requested a meeting with President Reuven Rivlin, a statement from the President’s Residence says.

The two will meet on Wednesday at lunchtime, according to the statement.

With neither Likud chief Benjamin Netanyahu nor Blue and White head Benny Gantz able to form a government without Yisrael Beytenu, Liberman called yesterday for the two to compromise on assembling a coalition, saying he would back whoever does not reject his conditions.

Liberman, who campaigned on forcing a national unity government if Blue and White or Likud couldn’t form a government without him, said Netanyahu should ditch his negotiating bloc of right-wing and religious parties and Gantz should accept a framework that would see the incumbent premier take an open-ended leave of absence to fight pending corruption charges.

Proposing the idea in September, Rivlin has implied, but did not specify, that Netanyahu would take an indefinite furlough if indicted in or more of the cases he faces charges in. Under the arrangement, Gantz, as “interim prime minister,” would enjoy all prime minister authority.

Rivlin tasked Gantz last month with forming a government, after Netanyahu was unable to do so after being tapped after the September 17 elections.