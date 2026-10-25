Likud denies Netanyahu meeting with police chief concerns election integrity

Likud denies that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned meeting with Police Commissioner Danny Levy concerns election integrity, responding to a demand for an explanation from Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg.

“The meeting with the police commissioner is a follow-up to a security discussion held with all the heads of the security establishment in light of security threats, and is not about election integrity,” Likud says in a statement.

“Justice Sohlberg is welcome to send a representative of the Central Elections Committee to participate in the discussion,” the party adds.

Earlier today, Sohlberg ordered Netanyahu and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to respond by 10:30 a.m. to a petition by Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party calling for the meeting’s cancellation.

According to Hebrew media reports, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is also expected to attend the meeting, which was reportedly called to discuss the integrity of Tuesday’s election.

Yashar alleges that the meeting is intended to create a false impression of irregularities in the electoral process, potentially laying the groundwork for Netanyahu to challenge the results if his coalition loses.