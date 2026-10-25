Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026
Saudis intercept Houthi cruise missile fired at southern city
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it destroyed a cruise missile fired by the Iran-backed group toward Khamis Mushait, a city near the Yemen border.
Earlier this morning, the Joint Forces Command said it downed a missile launched at the capital Riyadh.
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