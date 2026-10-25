Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Saudis say they intercepted 10 Houthi ballistic missiles

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:16 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

The Saudi Arabia-led ​coalition fighting Yemen’s ‌Houthis says it intercepted 10 ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis in Yemen at the southern part of the kingdom.

The Joint Forces Command has announced a series of interceptions of Houthi missiles this morning.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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