Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026
Saudis say they intercepted 10 Houthi ballistic missiles
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted 10 ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis in Yemen at the southern part of the kingdom.
The Joint Forces Command has announced a series of interceptions of Houthi missiles this morning.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here