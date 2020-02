Likud minister says no West Bank annexation until after elections

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz admits Israel will not be able to move forward with annexing parts of the West Bank until after the March 2 elections.

“This will come after the elections. The historic achievement of Netanyahu is that we are doing this with the blessing of the United States,” Steinitz, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, tells Kan public radio.

After initially pledging to move forward with annexation in days following the release of Trump’s peace plan, Netanyahu has backed off the promise amid US opposition, but has not explicitly acknowledged it won’t happen until after the elections.